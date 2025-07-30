You’ll need more than a dream and a lottery ticket if you want to retire comfortably. A solid retirement plan comes down to a balance between generating enough income and avoiding unnecessary risk. Most investors lean too far in one direction - chasing high yields while ignoring that they need growth to offset inflation.

Counting down the days

A lot of people count down the days until they can retire. Far fewer actually prepare for what happens after that countdown hits zero. Turns out, retirement is expensive. And no, just canceling Netflix won’t close the gap. Surveys regularly show that people underestimate how expensive retirement is going to be - often by a wide margin. So where should you start? Clearly, by reading my articles. Our Seeking Alpha content often includes practical examples of retirement strategies that work. And no, we don’t just say “buy an ETF” and walk away.

We do most of our coverage on REITs, preferred shares, baby bonds, and BDCs at The REIT Forum. However, everyone loves a good retirement article.

Invest defensively

One of the biggest mistakes retirees make is forgetting that they no longer have 30 years to recover from a market crash. A portfolio with high volatility might work when you’re 35 and still working, but it’s not going to cut it when you’re on a strict plan. The market often looks like it will go up forever, and it’s easy to fall into a false sense of security. But ask anyone who retired in 2008 how that turned out. Risk management isn’t a buzzword - it’s survival.

Preferred Shares

The preferred shares we cover often come with relatively high yields. On top of that, preferred shares usually have less volatility than the common stock. You give up your voting rights, but let’s be honest, most investors weren’t planning to vote anyway. Even in a worst-case scenario where the company suspends the common stock dividend, the preferred dividend gets priority when payments resume. That makes a big difference when you’re relying on steady income.

Building Your Portfolio

Retirees are often looking for investments that offer strong dividends. You should be able to rest easy knowing your portfolio isn’t a roller coaster. The last thing a retiree needs is to lose sleep at night wondering if their portfolio just blew up. I’ll be focusing on some dividend stocks that have stood the test of time.

MO and PM

Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris (PM) have been raising their dividends for a long time. I’d also consider MO’s dividend history as applied to PM. IQOS now has FDA authorization. PM has direct involvement and will be using the technology for innovation.

PG, MMM, and JNJ

Procter & Gamble (PG) is closing in on 70 years of raising its dividend. If ever there was a dividend king, PG fits the bill. 3M (MMM) is facing challenges. However, it’s still a strong contender with 64 years of dividend increases. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), like the other two, has significant product diversity. It’s difficult to walk into any store and not find a product JNJ is selling.

KO and PEP

Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) are the kings of dividends and junk food. Both companies have made a move toward more “healthy” snacks, but you’d be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t know what a Coke or Pepsi is. The category these two operate in isn’t going anywhere soon.

LOW and HD

Lowe’s (LOW) and Home Depot (HD) absolutely dominate their niche. E-commerce competitors exist, but neither has lost serious share in their market. In the world we live in, I don’t see these two companies going anywhere.

O and NNN

Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) are two REITs that we cover. Almost anyone who cares about dividend income has O in their portfolio. Both companies have historically been excellent at choosing tenants. These two are as sturdy as it gets in the eREIT sector. Their strong management teams and ability to raise their dividend are what separate them from many other REITs.

APPL and Meta

Apple (AAPL) and Meta Platforms (META) are two companies you’ve probably never heard of because of their tiny size. However, these two behemoths are about as safe as a dividend can be. These companies have a low yield, but they could quadruple their dividends without an issue. Their moats are massive. They face minimal competition. That’s been a great environment for growing earnings.

Apple isn’t making a big deal about their “Apple TV 4K” hardware. I get that. It’s not a big price point. It’s not a huge factor driving earnings. It’s a nice tool to encourage people to sign up for their Apple TV service. However, it’s worth mentioning the device because most houses with a television should have this device.

Have you noticed how all the new smart TVs are filled with garbage advertisements? The prices are low, but the interface is absolutely awful. Trash you don’t want blaring at you all the time. Completely unacceptable. There’s a really simple solution here. You don’t waste your time looking for the TV that has the least built-in advertising. It’s a waste of time. Remember, you’re enjoying retirement not hunting down lists of which TVs give you a tiny bit of respect.

You buy the TV with a great screen (and maybe speakers) for the price. When you turn it on, you never connect it to WiFi. You do two things (in any order):

You turn on HDMI-CEC. Your particular model may use another name for it, but you can get a quick answer for your model using ChatGPT. Hook it up to your Apple TV 4k.

With those steps done, simply tell the TV to use HDMI input 1 or HDMI input 2 (whichever has the Apple TV 4K). Congratulations, all the advertisements are gone. If your TV still manages to play advertisements, return it. Get a different model.

Why did you turn on HDMI-CEC? Because it lets your Apple TV 4K control major parts of your TV. You’ll just use the Apple TV 4K remote to handle everything related to streaming.

What if you want to watch something on network television? Then you hit the home button on your television and use the antenna. You can’t get the airwaves on your Apple TV 4K. However, the television behaves much better because it doesn’t have WiFi connecting you to ad servers.

Unfortunately, you’ll still be stuck watching something at 720p because the United States decided that was a sufficient standard for "high definition." Our country probably should’ve written the laws so the requirements would automatically increase, but they didn’t. What a surprise. It’s a bit messed up that most professional sports are filmed and broadcast at a lower resolution than most parents would use for their children’s elementary game.

XOM

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a massive oil company. It's the one oil stock in this article. It helps to round out the portfolio since high oil prices are bad for many other parts of the economy.

V and MA

Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) have a dominant market share in digital payments. It’s also in a sector that has a high barrier to entry for competitors. We’ve continued to move towards a cashless society, which has been great for these two companies. They keep raising their dividend, and the stock price knows one direction - up. How will they handle Bitcoin?

Actually, can we talk about Bitcoin for a moment? The government is essentially supporting it by running massive deficits. That’s going to create a major problem for the US dollar. Eventually, something breaks. Soon the debt will be so massive that the only way to deal with it will be to get nominal rates below inflation and create new laws limiting the deficit. How likely are we to see laws limiting the deficit? Not likely. We just have a “debt ceiling” to raise every few years.

The big issue I see presently is that the United States could still take action against a cryptocurrency to establish its own. That seems increasingly unlikely, though. Meanwhile, the lower transaction costs are quite appealing.

WMT

Walmart (WMT) continues to dominate the retail space. Further, they're as close as anyone has gotten to competing with Amazon (AMZN) when it comes to e-commerce. While I don’t see them catching AMZN, I do see them taking a foothold. That's pretty good! I ordered a bunch of stuff online from Walmart and Sam's Club (owned by Walmart). Mostly food. Look, I don't like grocery shopping. It's driving, and it's walking around in a store. Nope.

MCD

So long as people keep eating junk food, McDonald’s (MCD) will be the king of the space. While the yield on price isn’t all that high, the stock has also continued to go up for decades. The company had some challenges that came up along the way, but decided that the challenges needed to get out of the way.

Preferred shares

It's a fatal flaw to talk about dividends in your portfolio and not bring up preferred shares. While you most likely won't see much price appreciation, the dividends are incredible. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) currently has three preferred shares: NLY-F (NLY.PR.F), NLY-G (NLY.PR.G), and NLY-I (NLY.PR.I). Two of the preferred shares currently pay a dividend of over 9.4%. AGNC. Investment Corp (AGNC) has three preferred shares paying over a 9% yield. We cover many such preferred shares in the mortgage REIT space, and they make up a large chunk of my portfolio.

Baby Bonds

Another option for getting additional yield is to look at baby bonds. These offer less volatility than the preferred shares but still have the same benefit of being much easier to trade. We’re going to add a pair of baby bonds, (PMTW) and (GAINI), for this example.

Bond option

If the investor wants to have a moderate bond allocation to stabilize portfolio values, they may want to consider the Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ). It carries a 4.05% dividend yield, and the portfolio is constructed with mostly high-quality bonds and a relatively short duration. Not extremely short, but relatively short. If you’re looking for a cash substitute, I would be more inclined to pick the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV), iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV), or SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL). I use all 3 of these in my portfolio for cash management.

Portfolio

How are we going to evaluate all these stocks together? I tossed them into The REIT Forum Dividend Portfolio Tracker. It wins on the big criteria. It’s free, fast, and works. It doesn’t support every share, but it handles most of them.

The REIT Forum

To ensure that neither portfolio value nor dividend income is too heavily concentrated in any one name, I use the following chart to check the diversification (this is part of the tracker):

The REIT Forum

The total portfolio income would be $31,510.72. We will assume the individual is bringing in $22,000 per year from Social Security. This comes out to $53,510.72 per year for one person.

That’s not bad (depending on where you live), but the majority of single people don’t have that much ready for retirement. Further, the yield on this portfolio is only about 3.95%. However, most investors are going to want a higher yield.

Investors could easily adjust this to enhance the yield by removing some of the very low-yielding stocks. If we built with a greater emphasis on yield, we could go up to around 7% or so. Why not just go all in with double-digit yields? Because most people who do that end up with "cat food retirement." You can guess what’s for dinner.

What other challenges are in this portfolio? If short-term rates drop, some of the values would probably go up. But the dividend income would decline due to lower payouts on SHV, SGOV, NLY-F, and AGNCN. Further, SCHZ would eventually be rolling over into lower-rate bonds, unless it was only very short-term rates that fell. GAINI and PMTW would still take a while to mature, but eventually that would probably need to be reinvested at lower yields as well (if interest rates decline).

If interest rates increase, the portfolio would be positioned quite well to handle that. The bond maturities are not particularly long, and the exposure to short-term rates would be beneficial.

Conclusion

Are these the best companies? No. Are they the most popular companies? Not quite. Many of the most popular companies don’t pay a dividend. Could we have included them? Sure. Would that work well for an article focused on dividend stocks? Not really.

Will this portfolio keep up with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)? Hard to say. The performance of the S&P 500 has largely been driven by a very small number of companies going back to the Great Recession. How does that happen? Some have surfaced questions regarding antitrust enforcement. Most Americans across both parties support antitrust laws:

YouGov

Obviously, some investors are extremely happy with monopoly, though largely for the same reason. It leads to higher profit margins and requires companies to exert less effort to achieve those earnings. Thus far, betting on companies in monopoly or duopoly positions has been very successful. Most of the huge success stories are those kinds of companies.

When you look at the companies responsible for all (or the vast majority) of the returns of the S&P 500 over the last 15 or so years, there are just a handful of companies that stand out:

Google (GOOG) has a monopoly on search.

Apple has a monopoly on phones that respect your privacy and is in a duopoly for the entire “phone” category.

Microsoft (MSFT) has a near monopoly on desktops, with the only significant competition coming from Apple.

Netflix (NFLX) dominated streaming. The market is becoming more fractured, but NFLX is still raising prices, and management is still awful at managing original series. You think I’m wrong? Shadow and Bone was cancelled even though it was around 30th for hours streamed. The Witcher? They destroyed that show and lost an A-list actor because they felt the showrunner was more important than Henry Cavill. Do you know why Henry Cavill was so important to the show? It wasn’t just because he was a great actor. It wasn’t just because he loved the original source material. Those things both help, but there’s a third factor. Henry Cavill can actually wield a sword. That is an extremely rare skill in Hollywood, and it gave the director vastly more options for filming combat scenes.

Amazon (AMZN) is less of a monopoly, but still dominant in online sales and its other segments. Like Netflix, they even have a streaming service where they cater to showrunners over customers and blow enormous sums on special effects because plots are "too confusing."

Nvidia (NVDA) has that whole thing with graphics cards. That’s monopoly status. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a solid competitor, but still very small compared to NVDA.

You can argue that Tesla (TSLA) isn’t a monopoly, but their market share for electric vehicles would disagree. Can the consumer still drive other vehicles? Absolutely. I do. But Tesla still gets quite a bit of pricing power from the lack of effective competition. If you think Tesla faces meaningful competition, try to explain the design of the Cybertruck. That wasn’t built for people who are spoiled for choice.

Now hit the comments and tell me about the glory of that Dividend Portfolio Tracker. Of course, if you don't like it, constructive criticism is great also.