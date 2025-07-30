Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bart B. Kelleher - President & Director

Gernot Ruppelt - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Omar Mostafa Nokta - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Ardmore Shipping's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, and an audio webcast and presentation are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ardmoreshipping.com.

[Operator Instructions] A replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 6 by dialing 1 (888) 660-6345 or 1 (646) 517-4150 and entering passcode 24528.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Gernot Ruppelt, Chief Executive Officer of Ardmore Shipping.

Gernot Ruppelt

Good morning, and welcome to Ardmore Shipping's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. First, let me ask our President, Bart Kelleher, to discuss forward-looking statements.

Bart B. Kelleher

Thanks, Gernot. Turning to Slide 2. Please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the second quarter 2025 earnings release, which is available on our website.

And now I will turn the call back over to Gernot.

Gernot Ruppelt

Thank you, Bart. Please allow me to outline the format of today's call, which you can see here on Slide 3. First, I'll give you the usual snapshot of second quarter highlights, and then we will call out some transactions we executed since our last call. I will then hand over the call to Bart, who will cover the market outlook and provide an update on our financial and operating performance. Thereafter, I will conclude the presentation