Templeton Global ADR Equity SMA Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Global equities delivered positive returns in Q2 2025, with emerging markets and growth stocks outperforming developed markets and value stocks.
  • Our underperformance versus the benchmark stemmed from health care sector overweight, IT underweight, and communication services stock selection.
  • We remain committed to high-quality, resilient companies, prioritizing long-term compounding even if it means short-term underperformance.
  • Looking ahead, we see strong earnings growth potential driven by secular trends like AI, bank deregulation, and cyclical recoveries, supporting our positive outlook.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: The MSCI (MSCI) All Country World Index of stocks generated positive returns in US-dollar terms for the second quarter of 2025. Emerging market equities outperformed developed market equities, while global growth stocks outperformed global value stocks.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

