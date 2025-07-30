AMD's Long-Term Edge Is Still Undervalued
Summary
- AMD's recent price surge and higher valuation have reduced the margin of safety, warranting a more cautious buy rating.
- Key catalysts include the GPU price hike, growing competitiveness versus Nvidia, and continued market share gains from Intel.
- Resumed GPU exports to China and AMD's dominance in AI inference further support a constructive long-term outlook.
- Despite a higher market cap, AMD's valuation remains reasonable if growth and margin improvements materialize; ongoing monitoring is essential.
