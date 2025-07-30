Franklin Intermediate High Yield Municipal SMA Q2 2025 Commentary

Jul. 30, 2025 8:05 PM ET
Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • Franklin Templeton outlines its Q2 performance and outlook for high yield municipal bonds, with tax-adjusted valuations near multi-year highs.
  • Fundamentals remain broadly stable, but slowing growth and moderating tax revenues increase the importance of disciplined credit selection going forward.
  • We still feel that technical conditions in the market favor investors, with strong summer reinvestment demand supporting valuations.
  • Strong bottom-up research could help identify relative value in a challenging environment with uneven muni sector performance.

Financial growth graph, coins, plants and light bulb

fcafotodigital

Commentary| as of June 30,2025

Key Takeaways

● Markets:There were large swings in financial market sentiment across the second quarter of 2025. In early April, US President Donald Trump announced significant increases in US tariff rates as part of his “Liberation Day.” Subsequently, a

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News