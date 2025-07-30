Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is a semiconductor company that provides equipment to manufacturers in order to help them produce chips. The company's equipment is highly sophisticated and highly advanced. These equipment is typically used in wafer construction etching, deposition, and cleaning
Lam Research's Atomic‑Level Moat Powers The AI Chip Boom
Summary
- Lam Research has a wide moat due to advanced technology, patents, scale, and integration with top chipmakers, making it difficult to replace.
- The company benefits from secular growth in some sectors of semiconductors, driven by AI, smart devices, and demand for more powerful, efficient chips.
- Recurring revenue streams from post-sales services and spare parts add stability and higher margins, rare for hardware companies.
- Valuation is fair—neither cheap nor expensive—reflecting its strong position and growth prospects despite cyclical and geopolitical risks.
