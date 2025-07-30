Lam Research's Atomic‑Level Moat Powers The AI Chip Boom

  • Lam Research has a wide moat due to advanced technology, patents, scale, and integration with top chipmakers, making it difficult to replace.
  • The company benefits from secular growth in some sectors of semiconductors, driven by AI, smart devices, and demand for more powerful, efficient chips.
  • Recurring revenue streams from post-sales services and spare parts add stability and higher margins, rare for hardware companies.
  • Valuation is fair—neither cheap nor expensive—reflecting its strong position and growth prospects despite cyclical and geopolitical risks.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is a semiconductor company that provides equipment to manufacturers in order to help them produce chips. The company's equipment is highly sophisticated and highly advanced. These equipment is typically used in wafer construction etching, deposition, and cleaning

I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD, LRCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

