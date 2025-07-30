FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 4:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael D. Slessor - CEO, President & Director

Shai Shahar - Senior VP & CFO

Stan Finkelstein - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Auguste Philip Richard - Northland Capital Markets, Research Division

Brian Edward Chin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Christian David Schwab - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division

Craig Andrew Ellis - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

David Duley - Steelhead Securities LLC

Thomas Robert Diffely - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Yu Shi - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Examples of such forward- looking statements include those with respect to the projections of financial and business performance, future macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; the benefits of acquisitions and investments, including acquisition of manufacturing facility; anticipated industry trends; potential disruptions in our supply chain; the impact of regulatory changes, including tariffs and changes in export controls; the anticipated volatility in demand for products; our ability to develop, produce and sell products; and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.