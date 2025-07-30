FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 4:25 PM ET
Company Participants
Michael D. Slessor - CEO, President & Director
Shai Shahar - Senior VP & CFO
Stan Finkelstein - Head of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Auguste Philip Richard - Northland Capital Markets, Research Division
Brian Edward Chin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Christian David Schwab - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division
Craig Andrew Ellis - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division
David Duley - Steelhead Securities LLC
Thomas Robert Diffely - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division
Yu Shi - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division
Operator
Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to FormFactor's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. On today's call are Chief Executive Officer, Mike Slessor; and Chief Financial Officer, Shai Shahar. Before we begin, Stan Finkelstein, the company's VP of Investor Relations, will remind you of some important information.
Stan Finkelstein
Thank you. Today, the company will be discussing GAAP P&L results and some important non-GAAP results intended to supplement your understanding of the company's financials. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and other financial information are available in the press release issued today by the company and on the Investor Relations section of our website.
Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Examples of such forward- looking statements include those with respect to the projections of financial and business performance, future macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; the benefits of acquisitions and investments, including acquisition of manufacturing facility; anticipated industry trends; potential disruptions in our supply chain; the impact of regulatory changes, including tariffs and changes in export controls; the anticipated volatility in demand for products; our ability to develop, produce and sell products; and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.
- Read more current FORM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts