Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mohammad Saidal L. Mohmand - Chief Financial Officer

Wesley Cummins - Chairman, CEO, President, Secretary & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Darren Paul Aftahi - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division

George Frederick Sutton - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division

Michael John Grondahl - Northland Securities, Inc.

Nicholas Giles - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

Robert Duncan Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division

Matt Glover - Gateway Group, Inc.

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Applied Digital's Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call. My name is John, and I will be your operator today. Before this call, Applied Digital issued its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31, 2025. In a press release, a copy of which has been furnished in a report on -- in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC and will be available in the Investor Relations Section of the company's website.

Joining us on today's call are Applied digital's Chairman and CEO, Wes Cummins; and CFO, Saidal Mohmand. Following their remarks we will open the call for questions. Before we begin, Matt Glover from Gateway Group will make a brief introductory statement. Mr. Glover, you may begin.

Matt Glover

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Applied Digital's Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Before management begins formal remarks, we'd like to remind everyone that some statements we're making today may be considered forward-looking statements under securities laws and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result, we caution you that there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For more detailed risks, uncertainties and assumptions