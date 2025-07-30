Franklin High Yield Municipal SMA Q2 2025 Commentary

Jul. 30, 2025 8:15 PM ET
Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • Municipal bond valuations remain attractive, especially on a tax-adjusted basis, with yields near multi-year highs and technical conditions favoring investors.
  • Recent performance was hindered by overweight positions in non-rated and revenue-related muni bonds, as well as longer duration exposure.
  • Market sentiment improved after US policy developments and the passage of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' which reaffirmed muni bonds' tax-exempt status.
  • Looking ahead, disciplined security selection and strong bottom-up research are essential to identify value and preserve portfolio quality amid moderating tax revenue growth.

Stock market, trading and savings of hands in finance planning, idea or growth in double exposure. Hand holding light bulb for stocks, investment or profit in analytics, money or marketing on overlay

PeopleImages

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: There were large swings in financial market sentiment across the second quarter of 2025. In early April, US President Donald Trump announced significant increases in US tariff rates as part of his “Liberation Day.” Subsequently, a temporary pause (in many cases 90

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News