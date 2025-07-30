Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCPK:ISNPY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Carlo Messina - MD, CEO, GM & Executive Director

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca—Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division

Andrea Lisi - Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division

Britta Schmidt - Bernstein Autonomous LLP

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Giovanni Razzoli - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Ignacio Cerezo Olmos - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Ignacio Ulargui - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Marco Nicolai - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Carlo Messina

Welcome to our First Half 2025 results conference call. This is Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer; and I am here with Luca Bocca, our CFO; and Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini, Investor Relations Officers.

We are navigating the current geopolitical uncertainty from a position of strength, thanks to our resilient and well-balanced business model. In fact, we just delivered our best ever 6-month net income at EUR 5.2 billion. That means a return on equity of 20%. So return on equity of 20%, 24% on tangible. Earnings per share grew 12% on a yearly basis. Net income in the second quarter were also the best ever at EUR 2.6 billion.

These top-notch results are marked