Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCPK:ISNPY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Carlo Messina - MD, CEO, GM & Executive Director
Conference Call Participants
Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca—Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division
Andrea Lisi - Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division
Britta Schmidt - Bernstein Autonomous LLP
Delphine Lee - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Giovanni Razzoli - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Ignacio Cerezo Olmos - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Ignacio Ulargui - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Marco Nicolai - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the conference call of Intesa Sanpaolo for the presentation of the First Half '25 results hosted today by Mr. Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer.
My name is Sarah, and I will be your coordinator for today's conference. At the end of the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] I remind you that today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Mr. Carlo Messina, CEO. Sir, you may begin.
Carlo Messina
Welcome to our First Half 2025 results conference call. This is Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer; and I am here with Luca Bocca, our CFO; and Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini, Investor Relations Officers.
We are navigating the current geopolitical uncertainty from a position of strength, thanks to our resilient and well-balanced business model. In fact, we just delivered our best ever 6-month net income at EUR 5.2 billion. That means a return on equity of 20%. So return on equity of 20%, 24% on tangible. Earnings per share grew 12% on a yearly basis. Net income in the second quarter were also the best ever at EUR 2.6 billion.
These top-notch results are marked
- Read more current ISNPY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts