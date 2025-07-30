Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Essex Property Trust, Inc. Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 12:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Angela L. Kleiman - President, CEO & Director
Barbara M. Pak - Executive VP & CFO
Rylan K. Burns - Executive VP & Chief Investment Officer
Conference Call Participants
Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Alexander David Goldfarb - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Alexander Kalmus - Unidentified Company
Austin Todd Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Bradley Barrett Heffern - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Eric Jon Wolfe - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
James Colin Feldman - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Jana Galan - BofA Securities, Research Division
John Joseph Pawlowski - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division
John P. Kim - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Nicholas Philip Yulico - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Richard Allen Hightower - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Wesley Keith Golladay - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and welcome to Essex Property Trust Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. Statements made on this conference call regarding expected operating results and other future events are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made based on current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as well as information available to the company at this time. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Further information about these risks can be found on the company's filings with the SEC. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Angela Kleiman, President and Chief Executive Officer for Essex Property Trust. Thank you, Ms. Kleiman. You may begin.
Angela L. Kleiman
- Read more current ESS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts