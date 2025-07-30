Franklin Mutual Quest Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Global equity markets rebounded after initial volatility from US tariff announcements, aided by easing recession fears and improved sentiment.
  • Stock selection in health care, consumer staples, and industrials contributed positively, while information technology, financials, and materials lagged.
  • Despite underperforming its benchmark, the fund sees opportunity in undervalued European equities, supported by policy shifts and a weakening US dollar.
  • We remain focused on identifying attractively valued, underappreciated companies with catalysts for shareholder value, aiming for upside and risk management.

Key Takeaways

  Markets: While the US tariff announcement at the start of the second quarter of 2025 sparked significant swings in global equity markets, as measured by the MSCI (MSCI) World Index in US dollar terms, trade tensions

This article was written by

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

