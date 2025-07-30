Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alexander J. Levine - Senior Vice President of Leasing & Development

John Gottfried - Executive VP & CFO

John Forster - Corporate Participant

Kenneth F. Bernstein - President, CEO & Trustee

Reginald Livingston - Executive VP & Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Reale - BofA Securities, Research Division

Floris Gerbrand Hendrik Van Dijkum - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division

Ki Bin Kim - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Linda Tsai - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Michael William Mueller - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Sydney McEntee - Unidentified Company

Todd Michael Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Acadia Realty Trust Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, John Forster, Property Accountant. Please go ahead, sir.

John Forster

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for the Second Quarter 2025 Acadia Realty Trust Earnings Conference Call. My name is John Forster, and I am a property accountant in our accounting department.

Before we begin, please be aware that statements made during the call that are not historical may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in the company's most recent Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, July 30, 2025, and the company undertakes no duty to update them.

During this