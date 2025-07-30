Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
John F. Morici - CFO & Executive VP of Global Finance
Joseph M. Hogan - President, CEO & Director
Shirley Stacy - Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Elizabeth Hammell Anderson - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Jason M. Bednar - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Jeffrey D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Kevin Caliendo - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Michael Aaron Cherny - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division
Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division
Russell Yuen - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Steven James Valiquette - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Vikramjeet Singh Chopra - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Align Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Shirley Stacy, with Align Technology. You may begin.
Shirley Stacy
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. I'm Shirley Stacy, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations.
Joining me for today's call is Joe Hogan, President and CEO; and John Morici, CFO.
We issued second quarter 2025 financial results today via Business Wire, which is available on our website at investor.aligntech.com. Today's conference call is being audio webcast and will be archived on our website for approximately 1 month.
As a reminder, the information provided and discussed today will include forward-looking statements, including statements about Align's future events and product outlook. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties that are
