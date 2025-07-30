Franklin Municipal Ladder 1-3 Year SMA Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
Summary

  • Municipal bond valuations remain attractive, especially on a tax-adjusted basis, with yields near multi-year highs and strong technical support from positive fund flows.
  • We favor higher-quality muni bonds, as these outperformed lower-rated and revenue-related issues amid recent market volatility and policy uncertainty.
  • Short-maturity and revenue-related muni bonds underperformed, detracting from returns, highlighting the need for disciplined security selection as the economic outlook moderates.
  • Stable fundamentals and continued credit upgrades support the asset class, but slowing tax revenue growth increases the importance of credit selectivity going forward.

Stock Market Situation

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: There were large swings in financial market sentiment across the second quarter of 2025. In early April, US President Donald Trump announced significant increases in US tariff rates as part of his "Liberation

