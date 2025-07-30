MGM Resorts International (MGM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Corey Ian Sanders - Chief Operating Officer
Gary M. Fritz - President of MGM Resorts International Interactive
Howard H. Wang - Vice President of Investor Relations
Jonathan S. Halkyard - CFO & Treasurer
William Joseph Hornbuckle - President, CEO & Director
Xiaofeng Feng - President of Strategic, CFO & Executive Director
Zhi Qi Wang - President & COO
Conference Call Participants
Barry Jonathan Jonas - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Brandt Antoine Montour - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Chad C. Beynon - Macquarie Research
Daniel Brian Politzer - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
David Brian Katz - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
John G. DeCree - CBRE Securities, LLC, Research Division
Shaun Clisby Kelley - BofA Securities, Research Division
Stephen White Grambling - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Steven Moyer Wieczynski - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Incorporated, Research Division
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the MGM Resorts International Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Joining the call from the company today are Bill Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer and President; Corey Sanders, Chief Operating Officer; Jonathan Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Mr. Gary Fritz, President of MGM Interactive; Kenneth Feng, Executive Director and President of MGM China Holdings; Mr. Hubert Wang, COO and President of MGM China Holdings; and Howard Wang, Vice President Investor Relations.
[Operator Instructions] Please note this conference call is being recorded. Now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Howard Wang. Please go ahead.
Howard H. Wang
Thanks, Chuck. Welcome to the MGM Resorts International Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. This call is being broadcast live on the Internet at investors.mgmresorts.com, and we have also furnished our press release on Form 8-K to the SEC.
- Read more current MGM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts