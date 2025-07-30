Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 30, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erin Karney - Senior Director of IR

Mark Thurmond - Co-CEO

Stephen A. Vintz - Co-CEO, CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Andres Bernabe Miranda Lopez - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Andrew James Nowinski - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Research Division

Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen, Research Division

Brian Lee Essex - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Shrenik Kothari - Robert W. Baird & Co Incorporated, Research Division

Jonathan Blake Ruykhaver - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

William Joseph Vandrick - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Jonathan Frank Ho - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Junaid Hamid Siddiqui - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Robbie David Owens - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Roger Foley Boyd - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Tenable Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Erin Karney, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Erin Karney

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Tenable's second quarter 2025 financial results. With me on the call today are Co-Chief Executive Officers, Steve Vintz and Mark Thurmond. Prior to this call, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the quarter. You can find the press release on our IR website at tenable.com.

We will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call, including statements relating to our guidance and expectations for the third quarter and full year 2025, growth and drivers in our business, changes in the threat landscape