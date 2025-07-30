PTC Inc. (PTC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Kristian P. Talvitie - Executive VP & CFO

Matthew Shimao - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Neil Barua - President, CEO & Director

Robert Dahdah - Executive VP & Chief Revenue Officer

Adam Charles Borg - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Securities, Research Division

Blair Harold Abernethy - Rosenblatt Securities Inc., Research Division

Hoi-Fung Wong - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Jason Vincent Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Jay Vleeschhouwer - Griffin Securities, Inc., Research Division

Joseph D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Joshua Alexander Tilton - Wolfe Research, LLC

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Nay Soe Naing - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division

Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Sitikantha Panigrahi - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Tyler Maverick Radke - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

William Clarke Jeffries - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Good afternoon. Thank you, Eric, and welcome to PTC's 2025 Third Quarter Conference Call. On the call today are Neil Barua, Chief Executive Officer; Kristian Talvitie, Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Dahdah, Chief Revenue Officer.

Today's conference call is being broadcast live through an audio webcast, and a replay of the call will be available later today at www.ptc.com.

During this call, PTC will make