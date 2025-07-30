PTC Inc. (PTC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Kristian P. Talvitie - Executive VP & CFO
Matthew Shimao - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Neil Barua - President, CEO & Director
Robert Dahdah - Executive VP & Chief Revenue Officer
Conference Call Participants
Adam Charles Borg - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Securities, Research Division
Blair Harold Abernethy - Rosenblatt Securities Inc., Research Division
Hoi-Fung Wong - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
Jason Vincent Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Jay Vleeschhouwer - Griffin Securities, Inc., Research Division
Joseph D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Joshua Alexander Tilton - Wolfe Research, LLC
Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Nay Soe Naing - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division
Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Sitikantha Panigrahi - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Tyler Maverick Radke - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
William Clarke Jeffries - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to PTC's 2025 Third Quarter Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions.
I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Shimao, PTC's Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Matthew Shimao
Good afternoon. Thank you, Eric, and welcome to PTC's 2025 Third Quarter Conference Call. On the call today are Neil Barua, Chief Executive Officer; Kristian Talvitie, Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Dahdah, Chief Revenue Officer.
Today's conference call is being broadcast live through an audio webcast, and a replay of the call will be available later today at www.ptc.com.
During this call, PTC will make
- Read more current PTC analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts