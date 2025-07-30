Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Anastasios C. Margaronis - President & Director

Ioannis G. Zafirakis - Co-CFO, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer, Secretary & Director

Maria Dede - Co-Chief Financial Officer

Semiramis Paliou - CEO & Director

We will now turn the floor over to Ms. Semiramis Paliou. Please go ahead.

Semiramis Paliou

Thank you and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Diana Shipping Inc.'s Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. It's my pleasure to present alongside our esteemed team, Mr. Stasi Margaronis, Director and President; Mr. Ioannis Zafirakis, Director, Co-CFO and Chief Strategy Officer; and Ms. Maria Dede, Co-CFO.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone to review the forward-looking statements on Page 4 of the accompanying presentation. The dry bulk market posted a mixed performance in Q2. Cape once again outperformed the smaller segments as West African bauxite exports surged, Chinese iron ore demand held steady and Australian miners pushed hard into their fiscal year-end. Cape fleet growth slowed and crawled, slipping below 1.5% year-on-year as only 6 Newcastlemaxes and 3 standard Capes joined the fleet.

A different story for the other sizes with fleet growth of 2.7% and 4.5% year-on-year for Panamax and geared bulkers, respectively. Overall, bulk carriers markets have been softer in the first half of 2025 with average sector earnings down by about 30% year-on-year amid weaker demand trends in key commodities.

U.S. government policy remained in focus during the