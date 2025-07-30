QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Akash Palkhiwala - CFO & COO

Cristiano Renno Amon - CEO, President & Director

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Alexander Reitzes - Melius Research LLC

Christopher Caso - Wolfe Research, LLC

Joshua Louis Buchalter - TD Cowen, Research Division

Ross Clark Seymore - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Stacy Aaron Rasgon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Tal Liani - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Qualcomm Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded July 30, 2025. The playback number for today's call is (877) 660-6853. International callers, please dial (201) 612-7415. Playback reservation number is 13754332.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Lopez-Hodoyan, please go ahead.

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Today's call will include prepared remarks by Cristiano Amon and Akash Palkhiwala. In addition, Alex Rogers will join the question-and-answer session. You can access our earnings release and a slide presentation that accompany this call on our Investor Relations website. In addition, this call is being webcast on qualcomm.com, and a replay will be available on our website later today.

During the call today, we will use non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G, and you can find the related reconciliations to GAAP on our website. We will also make forward-looking statements, including projections and estimates of future events, business or industry trends or business or financial results. Actual events or results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements. Please refer