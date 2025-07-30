Franklin Growth Opportunities SMA Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Equity markets rallied in Q2 2025, driven by delayed tariffs, easing recession fears, and expectations of rate cuts, with large-cap growth stocks outperforming.
  • Our strategy modestly lagged the benchmark due to underweighting high-performing tech, especially NVIDIA, and negative health care stock selection, but benefited from strong picks in industrials and communication services.
  • We remain optimistic for H2 2025, expecting Trump 2.0 policies—tax reform and deregulation—to stimulate growth, while tariff impacts should be less severe than feared.
  • We maintain high conviction in IT, industrials, and health care, focusing on quality growth companies with durable secular tailwinds and strong balance sheets.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: Stocks advanced during the second quarter of 2025. After rebounding from April’s lows, equity markets continued to rally through June despite bouts of volatility. The S&P 500 ((SP500), (SPX)) Index (SP500, SPX) and Nasdaq (

