Cal-Maine Foods: Pricing Power Peaks, Product Mix Takes Over
Summary
- Cal-Maine Foods' recent growth is driven by cyclical high egg prices and acquisitions, but organic growth remains modest and future comps will be tougher.
- Echo Lake Foods acquisition adds significant revenue potential and margin support, but integration and egg price normalization pose risks.
- Dividend yield is currently attractive, but remains highly cyclical and unpredictable, tied closely to volatile earnings trends.
- At current highs, I rate CALM a Hold: long-term prospects are solid, but near-term risks and valuation limit fresh upside for new investors.
