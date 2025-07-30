Franklin Corporate Ladder 1-10 Year SMA Q2 2025 Commentary

Jul. 30, 2025 9:40 PM ET
Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • US investment-grade credit markets delivered positive returns in Q2 2025, despite volatility from tariff announcements and macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • We are focusing on the shorter end of the yield curve to capture higher yields while limiting exposure to widening spreads in corporate credit.
  • Security selection in communications and BBB+ rated bonds contributed positively, while consumer non-cyclical and BBB rated bonds detracted from performance.
  • Ongoing policy and tariff uncertainty will impact sectors differently; we remain cautious and selective, emphasizing strong credit fundamentals and risk management.

Stack of coins with Candlestick chart

Purnama Sydik

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: There were large swings in financial market sentiment across the second quarter of 2025. In early April, US President Donald Trump announced significant increases in US tariff rates as part of his “Liberation Day.” Spreads across fixed income sectors

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News