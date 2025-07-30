Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Amy E. Hood - Executive VP & CFO

Jonathan Neilson - Vice President of Investor Relations

Satya Nadella - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Brent John Thill - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Karl Emil Keirstead - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Mark L. Moerdler - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Michael James Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Microsoft Fiscal Year 2025 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

[Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Jonathan Neilson, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Jonathan Neilson

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. On the call with me are Satya Nadella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Amy Hood, Chief Financial Officer; Alice Jolla, Chief Accounting Officer; and Keith Dolliver, Corporate Secretary and Deputy General Counsel.

On the Microsoft Investor Relations website, you can find our earnings press release and financial summary slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call and provides a reconciliation of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. More detailed outlook slides will be available on the Microsoft Investor Relations website when we provide outlook commentary on today's call.

On this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP financial measures provided should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. They are included as additional clarifying items to aid investors in further understanding the company's fourth quarter performance in