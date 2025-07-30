As the Q2 earnings season kicks into high gear, it is becoming evident that the broader macroeconomy is misaligned with the sharp recent rally in the stock market, especially for companies where consumer spending is a major factor in their
Etsy: Marketing Push Is Driving A Worrying Slide In Margins (Downgrade)
Summary
- Etsy's Q2 results showed less severe GMS declines and modest revenue growth, but core buyer and seller trends remain negative.
- Aggressive marketing spend has failed to reverse shrinking buyer and seller bases, leading to deteriorating profitability and margin compression.
- The company faces headwinds from a tougher macro environment, increased competition, and a significant debt load, making recovery unlikely soon.
- Despite a low valuation, I view Etsy as a value trap and downgrade my rating to sell, advising investors to avoid the stock for now.
