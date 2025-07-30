CGI Inc. (GIB) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Francois Boulanger - President, CEO & Director
Kevin Morris Linder - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Steve Perron - Executive VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Divya S. Goyal - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division
Paul Michael Treiber - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Richard Tse - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division
Stephanie Doris Price - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Suthan Sukumar - Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Research Division
Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to CGI's Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Kevin Linder, SVP of Investor Relations. Go ahead, Mr. Linder.
Kevin Morris Linder
Thank you, Joelle, and good morning. With me to discuss CGI's third quarter fiscal 2025 results are Francois Boulanger, our President and CEO; and Steve Perron, Executive Vice President and CFO. This call is being broadcast on cgi.com and recorded live at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Supplemental slides as well as the press release we issued earlier this morning are available for download along with our Q3 MD&A, financial statements and accompanying notes, all of which have been filed with both SEDAR+ and EDGAR.
Please note that some statements made on the call may be forward-looking. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, and CGI disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The complete safe harbor statement is available in both our MD&A and press release
- Read more current GIB analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts