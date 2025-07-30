Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) has been generating consistent cash flow which it has used to pay down its current debt, that despite being high is under control. With a target price of $34.80, I recommend
Gen Digital: Promising Future With Acquisitions
Summary
- Gen Digital is a leader in consumer cybersecurity, showing strong cash flow, solid quarterly growth, and a resilient subscription-based business model.
- The company’s strategic acquisitions, especially MoneyLion, offer significant cross-selling opportunities and data synergies to drive future revenue and product innovation.
- Despite high debt from the Avast merger, disciplined management and robust free cash flow make the debt manageable and support ongoing value creation.
- With a target price of $34.80, I recommend buying GEN stock, as its operational strength and innovation position it for continued growth and shareholder returns.
