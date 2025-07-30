As my followers know, dividend growth stocks are a critical category within a well-diversified portfolio built for the long-term and on a foundation of a good low-cost S&P500 fund. However, focusing on dividend growth does not necessarily mean an investor
A 5-Stock Dividend Growth Portfolio For Strong Total Returns
Summary
- Dividend growth stocks provide growing income, inflation protection, and stability, making them essential for long-term, diversified portfolios.
- I recommend a 5-stock portfolio: Broadcom, Diamondback Energy, Microsoft, NextEra Energy, and Motorola Solutions - a portfolio focused on dividend growth and strong total returns.
- Broadcom stands out as my top AI pick, combining industry leadership, robust dividend growth, and significant stock price appreciation.
- Yield is not my focus here; instead, I prioritize companies with proven dividend growth and sustainable business models for superior long-term performance.
