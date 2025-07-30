LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Heather Gentry - Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

T. Wilson Eglin - Chairman, President & CEO

Nathan Brunner - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

James Dudley - Executive VP & Director of Asset Management

Brendan Mullinix - Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Vince Tibone - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

Mitch Germain - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

James Kammert - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Heather Gentry

Thank you, operator. Welcome to LXP Industrial Trust Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. The earnings release was distributed this morning, and both the release and quarterly supplemental are available on our website at www.lxp.com in the Investors section and will be furnished to the SEC on a Form 8-K. Certain statements made during this conference call regarding future events and expected results may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LXP believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, certain factors and risks, including those included in today's earnings press release and those described in reports that LXP files with the SEC from time to time could cause LXP's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Except as required by