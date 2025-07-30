I initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) not too long ago back in late May. In that article, I put a hold rating on the stock and stated that it wasn't worth the gamble. Since then,
Procter & Gamble: The Outlook Is Worrying (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Procter & Gamble's Q4 showed sluggish top-line growth but resilient business activity, with organic sales up just 2% year-over-year.
- Profitability improved through operating margin gains, driving healthy EPS growth, but future guidance signals a slowdown to 2% EPS growth in FY2026.
- Valuation remains unattractive, with the forward P/E still at a significant premium to the sector despite recent contraction and weak growth outlook.
- Technical indicators are bearish, and with slowing growth and reduced capital returns, I am downgrading Procter & Gamble to a sell rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.