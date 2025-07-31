Jerome Powell Isn't Going To Please The Trump Administration

Jul. 31, 2025 12:48 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDX, VOO, SPY, IVV, IWM, QQQ, DIA, , , , , , , , ,
Danil Kolyako
1.97K Followers

Summary

  • Powell demonstrated a moderately hawkish stance, resisting political pressure and signaling no rate cuts before September, prioritizing the Fed’s dual mandate over external demands.
  • Despite strong headline GDP growth, underlying domestic demand is weakening, indicating a slowdown in the U.S. economy.
  • Earnings strength may offset near-term risks, but looming tariffs and geopolitical tensions could trigger a correction.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds Press Conference On Interest Rates

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

This FOMC meeting was especially important in the context of the ongoing confrontation between the Federal Reserve and Trump's administration. Trump and his allies added more and more pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently to force the Fed to cut

This article was written by

Danil Kolyako
1.97K Followers
In the investment world, there's no lack of analysis. However, there's a catastrophic lack of sensible, unbiased, actionable analysis. I want to be one of those who change that for the better.My email: danil (dot) kolyako (at) gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News