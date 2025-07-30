FDJ United (LFDJF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

FDJ United (OTCPK:LFDJF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 12:30 PM ET

Pascal Chaffard - Chief Financial Officer, Strategy & Performance leader

Stephane Pallez - Chairwoman, President & CEO

Edward Young - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Estelle Weingrod - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Sabrina Blanc - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Stephane Pallez

Thank you. Thank you very much. So good evening or good afternoon to everybody according to your time zone. So thank you for joining us for the presentation of FDJ United's 2025 half year results. So I will start by commenting the key highlights and then hand over to Pascal Chaffard to cover half year results in more detail and comment on the outlook of the second half. And we will then, of course, conclude by a Q&A session.

So let's turn to H1 key highlights. So as you know and as you have seen, this first half has been very busy for us with major milestones on our identity strategy. So early March, we launched our new corporate identity, which reflects the group's new dimension reach with the acquisition of Kindred, both internationally and in terms of gaming verticals. And end of June, we held the Capital Market Day to present our new Play Forward 2028 strategic plan. And on this occasion, we affirmed our ambition to assert our leadership in Europe as a unique sustainable lottery, gaming and betting operator.