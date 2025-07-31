Antero Resources: Beating The Benchmark Increased Profit Margin And Cash Flow To Repay Debt

Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Antero Resources achieved a premium to its natural gas benchmark.
  • This premium is expected to be the top price received among Marcellus producers once all Q2 results are reported.
  • Consistently beating benchmarks in natural gas and narrowing NGL discounts give AR a sustained margin edge over competitors.
  • Every penny above the benchmark directly boosts profitability and cash flow, with minimal additional costs.
  • As a result, this company will benefit more than many as North America joins the stronger world pricing market over time.

Well pumpjack

Azovsky

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) just posted a premium to its natural gas benchmark that will likely stand as one of the best (if not the best) overall prices received in the industry for most of the producers in the lower 48

I analyze oil and gas companies like Antero Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position, and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first, and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player
24.02K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News