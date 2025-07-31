Krones AG (KRNNF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Krones AG (OTCPK:KRNNF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 7:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Christoph Klenk - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
Olaf Scholz - Head of Investor Relations, Treasury and M&A
Uta Anders - CFO & Member of Executive Board
Conference Call Participants
Adrian Pehl - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division
Benjamin Thielmann - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division
Jorge González Sadornil - Unidentified Company
Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking - Unidentified Company
Peter Rothenaicher - Baader-Helvea Equity Research
Sven Weier - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Olaf Scholz
Well, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and a warm welcome from my side. My name is Olaf Scholz, Head of Investor Relations here at Krones. In a macroeconomic environment marked by uncertainties, we have confirmed our financial targets for 2025 and have also increased the profitability in the first half year '25.
Christoph Klenk and Uta Anders will give you today more details about these figures and give you also additional information. After the presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please be also reminded that this call will not be recorded, and please deactivate any functions of recording at your Teams. I think we can start with the presentation.
So I hand over to Christoph Klenk. Christoph, the floor is yours.
Christoph Klenk
Yes. Olaf, thanks a lot. Warm welcome from Uta and myself. Happy to have you here in our conference call for the second quarter and the first half year. As always, we run you very briefly through the presentation. Of course, we skipped the summary. Most of it, Olaf has anyway done, and we come directly to the numbers. Here I can say without going to the numbers because you will see all of them. But nevertheless, we are happy what we have achieved so far.
- Read more current KRNNF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts