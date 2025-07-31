This is a Z4 Energy Research pre-call note. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) reported stronger than expected 2Q25 results, headlined by record oil and total production volumes. Magnolia increased its core drilling area by 20%, bought back 1% of its shares (as has become
Magnolia Oil & Gas: Q2 Beat On Record Volumes, Again Increased Production Guidance, And Expanded Development Area
Summary
- Magnolia Oil & Gas delivered record production and raised guidance for both 3Q25 and full-year 2025, beating Street expectations.
- Capex remains unchanged despite higher production, highlighting strong capital efficiency and a rare low reinvestment rate among E&Ps.
- Expansion of the Giddings development area and continued share buybacks support a long-term bullish outlook and inventory confidence.
- Balance sheet remains robust with minimal leverage; dividend is steady and likely to increase, reinforcing our positive long-term view.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.