Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Smurfit Westrock Plc (NYSE:SW) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Paul J. Smurfit - President, Group CEO & Director

Ciaran Potts - Corporate Participant

Ken Bowles - Executive VP, Group CFO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Anthony James Pettinari - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Charlie Muir-Sands - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Detlef Winckelmann - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Gabrial Shane Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Lars F. Kjellberg - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Lewis Ian Roxburgh - Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division

Mark Adam Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners

Michael Andrew Roxland - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Philip H. Ng - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Reinhardt van der Walt - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Smurfit Westrock 2025 Q2 Results Webcast and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Ciaran Potts, Smurfit Westrock Group VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ciaran Potts

Thank you, Heidi. As a reminder, statements in today's earnings release and presentation and the comments made by management during this call may be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors identified in the earnings release and in our SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements. Today's remarks also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in today's earnings release and in the appendix to the presentation, which are available at investors.smurfitwestrock.com.