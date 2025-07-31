First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (FCXXF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:FCXXF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam E. Paul - President, CEO & Trustee

Alison Harnick - Senior VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Jordan Robins - Executive VP & COO

Neil William Edward Downey - Executive VP of Enterprise Strategies & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lorne Kalmar - Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division

Michael Markidis - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Sam Damiani - TD Cowen, Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Alison. Please proceed with your presentation.

Alison Harnick

Good afternoon, everyone. In discussing our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current estimates and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.

A summary of these underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties is contained in our securities filings, including our Q2 MD&A, our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our current AIF, all of which are available on SEDAR+ and our website. These forward-looking statements are made as of today's date, and except as required by securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements.

During today's call, we will also be referencing certain non-IFRS financial measures. These do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and should not be construed as alternatives to