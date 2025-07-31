Shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing 19% of their value, as the company has worked to build up its capital base via reinsurance contracts and other offerings, which have provided near-term earnings challenges. Q2 earnings
Prudential Financial: Mixed Q2 But Valuation Is Attractive
Summary
- Prudential's Q2 results were mixed, with strong investment management performance offset by actuarial headwinds in insurance segments, reflecting ongoing underwriting challenges.
- PGIM's improving investment performance and positive net flows support incremental earnings growth, while insurance sales benefit from favorable interest rates and higher account values.
- The company's high-quality investment portfolio and solid balance sheet underpin a secure 5.2% dividend and ongoing share buybacks, offering attractive capital return yield.
- Despite near-term earnings noise, I maintain a 'buy' rating for patient, income-oriented investors, targeting shares to recover past $110 as fundamentals improve.
