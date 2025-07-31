The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) is revised today, and coverage is initiated on the 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) amid a key shift in equity volatility. We covered UVXY in June, stating that
UVIX And UVXY: The Equity Volatility Premium Might Be Unwound Soon
Summary
- A volatility premium has opened up, which we expect to unwind in due course.
- Macro variables are on a knife's edge, and docile put buying has dragged the VIX into a lagged territory. We anticipate reversion to occur.
- The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has suffered serious losses recently, yet, we think it's bound to benefit from front month volatility being seemingly underpriced.
- Similarly, we think the 2x Long VIX Futures ETF could benefit from second month activity.
- UVXY and UVIX are exceptionally risky vehicles. We base our bullish outlook tactically and not structurally.
