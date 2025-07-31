Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Dave Singleton - Vice President of Investor Relations
Steven P. Weber - Executive VP & CFO
William J. Lansing - President, CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Alexander Eduard Maria Hess - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Craig Anthony Huber - Huber Research Partners, LLC
Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Jason Daniel Haas - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Jeffrey P. Meuler - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Keen Fai Tong - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Kevin Damien McVeigh - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Kyle David Peterson - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division
Manav Shiv Patnaik - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Matthew Casey O'Neill - Unidentified Company
Financial Technology Partners LP - Unidentified Company
Owen Lau - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
Ryan Christopher Griffin - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Scott Darren Wurtzel - Wolfe Research, LLC
Simon Alistair Clinch - Unidentified Company
Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to FICO's Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference may be recorded.
I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, [ David ] Singleton. Please go ahead.
Dave Singleton
Good afternoon, and thank you for attending FICO's third quarter earnings call. I'm Dave Singleton, Vice President of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Will Lansing; and our CFO, Steve Weber.
Today, we issued a press release that describes financial results compared to the prior year. On this call, management will also discuss results in comparison with the prior quarter to
- Read more current FICO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts