Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. ADR (BPIRY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. ADR (OTCPK:BPIRY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 7:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Christos Loannis Megalou - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Theodoros Ch. Gnardellis - Executive General Manager & Group CFO
Conference Call Participants
Alexander Demetriou - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Eleni Ismailou - Axia Ventures Group Ltd, Research Division
Gabor Zoltan Kemeny - Bernstein Autonomous LLP
Mehmet Sevim - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Mikhail Butkov - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Osman Memisoglu - Ambrosia Capital Ltd, Research Division
Salome Skhirtladze - Unidentified Company
Bloomberg Intelligence - Unidentified Company
Simon Nellis - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Mina, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Piraeus Financial Holdings Conference Call and Live Webcast to present and discuss the Piraeus first half 2025 financial results. [Operator Instructions] And the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Piraeus Financial Holdings CEO, Mr. Christos Megalou. Mr. Megalou, you may now proceed.
Christos Loannis Megalou
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and good morning to those joining us from the U.S. Today, we will cover our first half 2025 financial results. This is Christos Megalou, Chief Executive Officer, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Theodoros Gnardellis; Chryssanthi Berbati; and Xenofon Damalas.
Piraeus achieved solid performance in the first half of 2025, demonstrating significant progress against our full year targets. Based on our strong first half results, we upgrade today our loans and client assets guidance for the year. On top, we announced that we intend to introduce an interim dividend in Q4.
Let's dive now into our first half results. Piraeus delivered a solid set of financial results with
- Read more current BPIRY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts