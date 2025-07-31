While the momentum investing is one of the best approaches to earn lofty returns, selecting the right investment vehicle is crucial. This is because momentum investing carries a higher risk factor than dividend, value and growth investing. Determining the right entry point is also
QMOM Is Struggling, Consider Other Options
Summary
- Momentum investing remains attractive, but choosing the right ETF is critical, due to varying risk and return profiles.
- I rate Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF as a Hold; its quantitative approach and frequent rebalancing lead to underperformance, high risk, and low momentum compared to peers.
- SPMO and MTUM offer stronger returns, lower risk, and better exposure to leading large-cap stocks, making them superior alternatives for momentum investing.
- Overall, QMOM's structure limits upside from top performers, while SPMO and MTUM are better positioned to capitalize on current market trends.
