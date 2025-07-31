Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

a - Corporate Participant

Chris Koegel - Vice President of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Jason Warnick - Chief Financial Officer

Shiv Verma - Senior VP of Finance & Strategy and Treasurer

Vladimir Tenev - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Wexler Markgraff - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Benjamin Elliot Budish - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Brett Anthony Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Brian Bertram Bedell - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division

Dan Dolev - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Devin Patrick Ryan - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Edward Lee Engel - Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Research Division

Gautam Chhugani - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

James Edwin Yaro - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

John Todaro - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Kenneth Brooks Worthington - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Kyle Kenneth Voigt - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Patrick Malcolm Moley - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Steven Joseph Chubak - Wolfe Research, LLC

Amit Kukreja - Unidentified Company

Operator

Thank you to everyone for joining Robinhood's Q2 2025 earnings call, whether you're tuning into the live stream at home or here with us in-person. With us today are Chairman and CEO of Vlad Tenev; CFO, Jason Warnick and VP of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, Chris Koegel. Vlad and Jason will offer opening remarks and then open the call to Q&A.

During the Q&A portion of the call, we will answer questions from institutional research analysts, and we will