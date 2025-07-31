Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
a - Corporate Participant
Chris Koegel - Vice President of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Jason Warnick - Chief Financial Officer
Shiv Verma - Senior VP of Finance & Strategy and Treasurer
Vladimir Tenev - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board
Conference Call Participants
Alexander Wexler Markgraff - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Benjamin Elliot Budish - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Brett Anthony Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division
Brian Bertram Bedell - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division
Dan Dolev - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Devin Patrick Ryan - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division
Edward Lee Engel - Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Research Division
Gautam Chhugani - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
James Edwin Yaro - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
John Todaro - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division
Kenneth Brooks Worthington - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Kyle Kenneth Voigt - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division
Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Patrick Malcolm Moley - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Steven Joseph Chubak - Wolfe Research, LLC
Amit Kukreja - Unidentified Company
Operator
Thank you to everyone for joining Robinhood's Q2 2025 earnings call, whether you're tuning into the live stream at home or here with us in-person. With us today are Chairman and CEO of Vlad Tenev; CFO, Jason Warnick and VP of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, Chris Koegel. Vlad and Jason will offer opening remarks and then open the call to Q&A.
During the Q&A portion of the call, we will answer questions from institutional research analysts, and we will
- Read more current HOOD analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts