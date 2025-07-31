Powell Keeps Market Waiting For More Data

PIMCO
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve offered little guidance on the outlook at its July meeting, striking a somewhat hawkish tone.
  • While broadly expected, the lack of any dovish signal disappointed markets hoping for a clearer path toward a September rate cut.
  • We believe Powell’s comments suggest that slower growth alone is not sufficient to justify a rate cut.

Percentage sign

Richard Drury

The Federal Reserve offered little guidance on the outlook at its July meeting, striking a somewhat hawkish tone.

Following a two-day gathering of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed left interest rates unchanged, made virtually no revisions to

This article was written by

PIMCO
2.58K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDIIX--
PIMCO Diversified Income Fund Institutional Class
PHMIX--
PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Institutional Class
PIMIX--
PIMCO Income Fund Institutional Class
PFORX--
PIMCO International Bond Fund (U.S. Dollar-Hedged) Institutional Class
PIGIX--
PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Bond Fund Institutional Class
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News