Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Pau Galindo Ortigosa as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

I am a 20-year-old international wealth and investment manager, Associate (ACSI) at the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), with a strong focus on traditional markets and cryptoassets. My approach combines rigorous technical and fundamental analysis with a genuine passion for financial education. Currently in my third year of engineering studies, I blend quantitative skills with a global perspective to uncover actionable opportunities in equities, fintech, and macro trends. I am deeply enthusiastic about writing stock market articles, conducting in-depth technical analysis of individual stocks, and sharing my ideas with other investors. I also enjoy conducting quantitative and data-driven research on financial markets; my work in this area has been recognized with awards from esteemed institutions such as ESADE. In addition, I have participated in stock market tournaments, achieving verified returns of over 190% in less than one month in traditional markets. My goal on Seeking Alpha is to provide clear, practical insights and help demystify complex financial topics for the broader investing community.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.