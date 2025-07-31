Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Pau Galindo Ortigosa as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Shopify: Why Wall Street Still Undervalues The Real Winner Of Global Online Retail
Summary
- Shopify continues to grow revenues above 20% per year, driven by strong global expansion and a resilient, diversified SaaS business model.
- Given SHOP’s operating leverage, margin improvement is steady, and free cash flow and profitability grow right along with it.
- After Shopify's Q1 2025, the company still has Q1 cash balance sheet of over $5.5 billion and little debt.
- The valuation is nearing intrinsic value, but there is potential upside as they gain global market share and scale their high-margin services.
- Key risks include competition, macro headwinds, and dependence on e-commerce spending, but catalysts such as international growth and new segments support long-term potential.
