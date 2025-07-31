The US insurance industry continues to play a prominent role in the extraordinary growth in the private markets, as what previously were classified as alternative investment strategies have become increasingly critical components of carriers' approaches to asset management.
2025 U.S. Insurance Investments Market Report: The Power Of The Private Markets
Summary
- The US insurance industry continues to play a prominent role in the extraordinary growth of the private markets.
- Private investments may offer higher yields but can also introduce layers of complexity and liquidity risk, which helps account for the wide gap between life and P&C sector allocations.
- With more than $8 trillion in cash and investable assets, the P&C sector and life general accounts represent fertile ground for alternative asset managers seeking to drive growth in their assets under management.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.