China July Manufacturing PMI Softened As New Orders Slowed

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
  • China's official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index slowed to a three-month low of 49.3, as new orders swung back into contraction.
  • Production fell to 50.5 from 51.0, though it remained a relative outperformer and was still in expansion territory.
  • We also saw a slowdown of the non-manufacturing PMI, down to 50.1 from 50.5, and hitting an eight-month low.

By Lynn Song

Slowdown in production and contraction in new orders dragged manufacturing PMI lower

China's July official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index PMI slowed to 49.3, down from 49.7, to reach a three-month low. The data came in weaker than market expectations.

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

