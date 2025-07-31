Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 9:00 PM ET

Call Participants

Daniel Araujo - Vice President of Mobile Experience Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Daniel Oh - Executive Vice President of Investor Relations Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Hyeok-man Kwon - Vice President of System LSI Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Jaejune Kim - Executive Vice President of Memory Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Joonyoung Park - K. L. Roh - Executive Vice President of Visual Display Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mijung Noh - Vice President of Foundry Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Soon-Cheol Park - Executive VP & CFO Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Conference Call Participants

Dana Minsook Chae - Research Analyst Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division

Dong Hee Han - SK Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division

Dong-je Woo - Managing Director BofA Securities, Research Division

Dongwon Kim - KB Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division

Gil-Hyun Baik - Yuanta Securities Korea Co., Ltd., Research Division

Giuni Lee - Executive Director & VP of Technology Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

H. Kwon - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

S. K. Kim - Executive Director Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division

Sei Cheol Lee - MD and Korea Semiconductor & IT Services Analyst Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Young Ho Ryu - NH Investment & Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Samsung Electronics 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. I will be your coordinator. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to the Investor Relations team. Please go ahead.

Daniel Oh

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Samsung Electronics' Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. I am Daniel Oh, Head of Investor Relations. It's my great pleasure to welcome you