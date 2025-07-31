Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 5:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Adaire Rita Fox-Martin - President, CEO & Director
Chip Newcom - Director, Investor Relations
Keith D. Taylor - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Aryeh Klein - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Eric Thomas Luebchow - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Frank Garrett Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Michael Elias - TD Cowen, Research Division
Michael Ian Rollins - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Michael J. Funk - BofA Securities, Research Division
Nicholas Ralph Del Deo - MoffettNathanson LLC
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Equinix Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Also today's conference is being recorded. If anyone has any objections, please disconnect at this time.
I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Chip Newcom, Senior Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Chip Newcom
Good afternoon, and welcome to today's conference call.
Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements that we will be making today are forward-looking in nature and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from those statements and may be affected by the risks we've identified in today's press release as well as those identified in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K filed February 12, 2025, and our most recent Form 10-Q. Equinix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or comment on forward-looking statements made on this call.
In addition, in light of Regulation Fair Disclosure, it is Equinix's policy not to comment on its financial guidance during the quarter unless it's done through an explicit public disclosure.
On today's conference call, we will
- Read more current EQIX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts